'Hope to celebrate some great moments of Indian football with you all': Coach Igor Stimac wishes Independence Day

The entire nation is celebrating 73rd Independence Day today (15 August). With everyone wishing each other on this iconic day, the country's sporting stars took to social media to wish fellow Indians.

Indian football coach Igor Stimac shared a video of him wishing all Indian friends a very happy Independence Day.

He said, "Namaste India. Wishing all my Indian friends a very happy Independence Day! I hope to celebrate some great moments of Indian football as well soon with you all. Jai Hind!#BudiPonosan #BlueTigers #Family".

Namaste India Wishing all my Indian friends a very happy Independence Day! I hope to celebrate some great moments of India football as well soon with you all. Jai Hind! #BudiPonosan #BlueTigers #Family pic.twitter.com/9dX1Ii4KZz — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) August 14, 2019

The U-19 men's football team, who are currently in Vanuatu also celebrated this special day.

The Indian U-19 National Team are participating in the OFC Youth Development Tournament and clashing swords against Vanuatu U-19 and New Caledonia U-19.

The Indian Colts had played two matches earlier against Oman U-19 and one match each against Jordan U-19 and Kocaelispor U-19 in their Turkey tour in July.