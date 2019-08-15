'Hope to celebrate some great moments of Indian football with you all': Coach Igor Stimac wishes Independence Day
The entire nation is celebrating 73rd Independence Day today (15 August). With everyone wishing each other on this iconic day, the country's sporting stars took to social media to wish fellow Indians.
Indian men and women's football team , Indian Football Team's Twitter handle
Indian football coach Igor Stimac shared a video of him wishing all Indian friends a very happy Independence Day.
He said, "Namaste India. Wishing all my Indian friends a very happy Independence Day! I hope to celebrate some great moments of Indian football as well soon with you all. Jai Hind!#BudiPonosan #BlueTigers #Family".
Namaste India Wishing all my Indian friends a very happy Independence Day! I hope to celebrate some great moments of India football as well soon with you all. Jai Hind! #BudiPonosan #BlueTigers #Family pic.twitter.com/9dX1Ii4KZz— Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) August 14, 2019
The U-19 men's football team, who are currently in Vanuatu also celebrated this special day.
Thousands of kilometres away from home in Vanuatu, the India U-19 team celebrates #IndependenceDay2019! #BackTheBlue #IndependenceDay #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/IYWmYvsz2T— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 15, 2019
The Indian U-19 National Team are participating in the OFC Youth Development Tournament and clashing swords against Vanuatu U-19 and New Caledonia U-19.
The Indian Colts had played two matches earlier against Oman U-19 and one match each against Jordan U-19 and Kocaelispor U-19 in their Turkey tour in July.