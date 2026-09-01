‘Hope he returns’: Ronaldo’s decade-old message to Messi makes headlines again

Lionel Messi’s latest retirement from Argentina has brought back a decade-old moment when Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his first exit. Here's what the Portuguese star said in 2016.

Lionel Messi shocked the world on Monday when he announced his retirement from Argentina, bringing an end to his over two-decade-long illustrious career. Notably, this is not Messi's first retirement call, as his first retirement came after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile in 2016. The defeat was also painful for the Argentine star as he missed his penalty in the shootout. After this loss, the then 29-year-old announced that he would no longer play for Argentina.

Similarly, Argentina lost to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final earlier this year, in July. Last month, Messi suffered a personal loss when he lost his father on August 7, further breaking him from the inside. On Monday, he shared a long post on his social media handles announcing his retirement from international football.

Interestingly, a day after his retirement announcement, an old interview of Cristiano Ronaldo (touted as Messi's rival) is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he backed Messi for his decision and pointed out that missing a penalty did not make him a lesser player.

What did Ronaldo say about Messi's retirement in 2016?

While speaking to a popular Spanish sports newspaper named Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo said in 2016, ''Messi has taken a tough decision, and people should understand. He is not accustomed to defeats and disappointments, not even finishing second. Missing a penalty does not make you a bad player. It hurts to see Messi in tears, and I hope he returns to his country because he needs it.''

Messi did return to play international football and went on to win the Copa America in 2021, the FIFA World Cup in 2022, and Copa America again in 2024.

Will Messi return to Argentina again?

It is noteworthy that when Messi announced his first retirement in 2016, he was just 29 and had a lot of sport left in him. However, his latest decision to step away from Argentina stands in stark contrast to his first retirement, as this time it has come after the 39-year-old has achieved almost everything for his country.