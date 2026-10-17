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Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India captain; check full squad list here

Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India captain for Hong Kong Sixes 2026 starting Oct 30. Bhuvneshwar returns to national team for New Zealand tour. Kulwant Khejroliya joins squad.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India captain; check full squad list here
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    India will have a new captain at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. All-rounder Krunal Pandya has been named captain of the seven-member Indian squad. He replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

    Why Bhuvneshwar was replaced

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been selected for India's national team for the upcoming tour of New Zealand starting October 22, marking his return after four years. As a result, he will miss the Hong Kong Sixes, where Kulwant Khejroliya will replace him. The tournament takes place from October 30 to November 1. Anuraag Bhatnagar from Cricket Hong Kong commented on this significant milestone in Bhuvneshwar's career.

    “While we will certainly miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, we are delighted to see him earn a call-up to the national team. His return to international cricket after four years is a special milestone, and we wish him every success on India’s tour of New Zealand. We look forward to welcoming him back to the Hong Kong Sixes in the future,” he said.

    India’s updated squad and format

    Krunal Pandya will captain a squad featuring seasoned IPL players, dynamic batters, and adaptable all-rounders, providing depth for the fast-paced six-a-side format. Krunal Pandya will captain a squad featuring seasoned IPL players, dynamic batters and adaptable all-rounders, providing depth for the fast-paced six-a-side format.

    Also read: Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute to late music director on his final jouney

    The updated India squad is:

    Krunal Pandya (Captain) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shashank Singh – Punjab Kings, Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans, Nitish Rana – Delhi Capitals, Rahul Tripathi – Kolkata Knight Riders, T. Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kulwant Khejroliya – Gujarat Titans.

    India's team, under new captain Krunal, will aim to make a strong impact at the Hong Kong Sixes, despite Bhuvneshwar's absence. The squad comprises players with consistent IPL performances who can adapt to the high-scoring format of the tournament.

     

     

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