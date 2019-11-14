Trending#

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Kashyap knocked out early in second round

Despite losing her first game, the World Championships winner made a comeback in the second one.




Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 10:45 PM IST

Indian star shuttlers, PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap got knocked out in the second round of the ongoing Hong Kong Open on Thursday.

Sindhu got outclassed by Busanan Ongbamrungphan from Thailand after a three-game long clash by 21-18, 11-21, 21-16.

Despite losing her first game, the World Championships winner made a comeback in the second one.

However, Busanan in the third game completely dominated the scene and knocked Sindhu out after a 69-minute encounter.

In men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap also got defeated by Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen in the second-round match as well.

Kashyap after winning the first game got outplayed by the current world number two in the next two.

Chou successfully made his come back in the last two games to book his position in the next round.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Sourabh Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 to book a spot in the quarter-final.

HS Prannoy also crashed out of the Hong Kong open after Indonesia's Jonatan Christie defeated him in the second round by 21-12, 21-19.

