Home Ministry has cleared Pakistan's participation at Asian Jr Championship: Wrestling Federation of India

The WFI had got the clearance for the championships only yesterday but the Home Ministry had put on hold participation of Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan in the continental championship, to be held at the KD Jadhav Stadium in New Delhi from July 17-22.

Decks were today cleared for participation of Pakistani grapplers at the Asian Junior Championship after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) agreed to give an undertaking that the movement of the contingent from the neighbouring nation will be restricted to the competition venue.

Pakistani wrestlers could not compete in 2015 Asian Cadet Championship as the MHA had refused to give them the clearance.

"We got a call from the home ministry that wrestlers from Pakistan can come to India and compete," WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

"We have to give an undertaking to the Crime Branch that we will take responsibility of the Pakistani wrestlers. We have to ensure that Pakistani wrestlers do not go anywhere except hotel and the venue," Tomar added.

The WFI also said that wrestlers from Iraq and Afghanistan have not sent any entry for the competitions - Free Style and Greco Roman.