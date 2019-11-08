Hockey World Cup: India to host men’s 2023 tournament for record 4th time; women’s event to be held in Spain, Netherland

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

After successfully hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup last year, India are all set to play the hosts again for a record fourth time after winning the bid for the 2023 edition.

Spain and Netherlands will jointly host Women’s World Cup in 2022, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday. The venues will be announced by the host nations.

“On the occasion of its last meeting of the year today in Lausanne, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has selected India to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup (13-29 January 2023) and Spain and the Netherlands to co-host the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup (1-17 July 2022),” the FIH statement read.

Hockey India, alongside three other national associations, had submitted a bid to host the 2023 World Cup before eventually

The FIH Executive Board announced their decision in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday after its task force thoroughly examined all bids and made a recommendation to the Executive Board (EB) on Wednesday.

THIS JUST IN: After #HWC2018's resounding success, India win the hosting rights for the 2023 Hockey Men's World Cup, in 75th Independence year!



Read more: https://t.co/vemee37J8l#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/ymjgxGwVmy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 8, 2019

India’s preferred the window to host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup is between 13 January and 29 January 2023.

India had hosted the 14th edition of Men’s Hockey World Cup Last year which was held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The nation had also hosted in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar).

Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said, “We are all very delighted to have won the bid to host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup. When we had made the bid, we wanted to give our country another reason to celebrate 75 years of independence adding to that the fact that our last win was registered in 1975.

Hosts for the FIH Hockey Women's and Men's World Cup announced!



2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in India@theHockeyIndia @rfe_hockey @oranjehockey#HWC2022 #HWC2023 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) November 8, 2019

"And what better way to celebrate than to witness a pinnacle global event of our national sport on our soil".

He continued, “After having hosted the 14th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 which was recognized as one of the best hockey events ever, we were confident that we can host another Men’s Hockey World Cup, and we are all very delighted on the prospects of hosting the top hockey-playing nations in India.

"We have the opportunity to use last year’s experience to organize an even better Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.”