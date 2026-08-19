Hockey World Cup: India faces Pakistan in high-stakes clash with decade-long unbeaten streak on the line

India face arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Hockey World Cup clash with their campaign at stake. The Men in Blue will look to extend their dominant record against Pakistan, having remained unbeaten against their old foes for the past 10 years.

India and Pakistan go head-to-head today in the Men’s Hockey World Cup. Team India hasn’t lost to Pakistan in over a decade. The last time Pakistan pulled off a win was way back in the final of the 2016 South Asian Games — a tight 1-0 game.

They’ve met 19 times across the last ten years. India came out on top in 17 matches — two ended in a draw. Tonight’s Pool-D clash kicks off at 6:30 PM at Wagener Hockey Stadium.

India started strong with a 3-1 win over Wales, but then slipped against England, losing 2-4 in the second group match. Right now India sits second on the points table, picking up 3 points from those games. If India wins tonight, they move into the next round with 6 points. For Pakistan, a loss means elimination from the tournament.

India’s got the upper hand in the World Cup meetings too. They’ve faced Pakistan five times and won three of them. Pakistan took the other two. Their last World Cup showdown was back in 2010, when India dominated with a 4-1 victory in New Delhi.

The famous 1975 World Cup final? India edged Pakistan 2-1, grabbing their first and only World Cup trophy.

This season, in the European Pro League, India beat Pakistan twice — first a massive 7-1 win, then 4-3.

There’s some history with the venue too. Fifty-three years ago, Wagener Stadium hosted the World Cup semi-final between the two rivals. India knocked out Pakistan 1-0, thanks to BP Govinda, who scored in the 62nd minute. The final took place there as well, but India lost to the Netherlands on penalties.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh leads the scoring charts. He’s netted three goals in two matches, all from penalty corners. The team’s banking on him to deliver again tonight.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Lalge Aditya Arjun, Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), Rajinder Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

Pakistan: Mahmood Abu (captain), Waqar (goalkeeper), Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adeel Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin, Abdul Rahman, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza (goalkeeper), Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad.

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