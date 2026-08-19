Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet Singh scores twice as India beat Pakistan 5-3 in high-octane clash to secure next-round spot

Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling Hockey World Cup 2026 clash. The Men in Blue produced a strong attacking display to secure a place in the next round after an action-packed encounter in Amstelveen.

India triumphed over Pakistan with a score of 5-3 in the men's Hockey World Cup 2026 on August 19. This victory propelled India into the next stage of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Singh made a significant impact by scoring two goals in the first half, one in each quarter, but Pakistan responded with a goal from Hannan Shahid. By half-time, India was ahead 4-2, with Sufyan Khan contributing Pakistan's second goal. In the third quarter, Hardik Singh added India's fifth goal to the tally.





After getting the job done against Pakistan, our boys head over to the stands to acknowledge the incredible support.



Together on the pitch. Together in the stands. Onwards, India! … pic.twitter.com/LWV9KhtDlp — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 19, 2026

Pakistan managed to reduce the deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Hannan Shahid found the net again.

India took an early lead in the match thanks to captain Harmanpreet Singh, who has been in exceptional form during the Hockey World Cup 2026. The Indian captain scored his fourth goal of the tournament before Mandeep added to the score after Abhishek's shot deflected off him and into Pakistan's goal.

India finished the first quarter with a 2-0 lead, but the action intensified in the second quarter. Harmanpreet extended the lead to 3-0, making it seem like a one-sided affair. However, Hannan Shahid capitalized on a rebound, scoring Pakistan's first goal with a third consecutive shot.

Shortly after Hannan's goal, India responded with a goal from Abhishek. Yet, Pakistan found the net again in the second quarter, this time through a penalty corner executed by Sufyan Khan.

Prior to the match, players from both India and Pakistan exchanged high-fives, breaking away from the usual tradition observed in cricket matches between these two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor in 2025.

With this win, India claimed the second spot in Pool D accumulating six points and moving on to the next round. Meanwhile, Pakistan's hopes for the semi-finals were extinguished after two losses and one draw in their pool.

Also read| Hockey World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan exchange high-fives, skip pre-match handshake in Amstelveen