Hockey World Cup 2026: India women advance to next round after 0-0 draw against England, trophy dream alive

India Women advanced to the next round of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after playing out a 0-0 draw against England. Despite failing to score Team India secured the result they needed to keep their hopes of lifting the coveted World Cup trophy alive.

The Indian women’s hockey team just kept their World Cup hopes alive after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against England at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on August 20. That result pushes them into the second round of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup—a big step, considering this is the first time since 2018 that they’ve advanced beyond the group stage at such a major event.

Still, getting here wasn’t exactly a show of dominance. If anything, the Women in Saffron leaned more on luck than skill in this match. The attack squandered several chances, failing to convert six penalty corners. England was even more wasteful, missing out on 11. Really, either team could’ve snatched the win but both finished empty-handed and India walked away with the precious point they needed.

Now, India find themselves among the last eight teams all still fighting for a spot in the semifinals. The competition’s only going to get tougher. The format splits these teams into two groups of four for the next phase. As for England that draw means they’ll shift towards classification matches, their title chase officially over.

India just needed to avoid losing to punch their ticket to the next round. They got that job done but not without some nerve-wracking moments. Earlier in the tournament, Sjoerd Marijne’s squad showed some promise by holding world No. 4 and Olympic silver medallist China to a 2-2 draw. They followed that up with a commanding 6-1 win against South Africa reminding everyone what they’re capable of when things click.

So, India’s trophy dream is still alive—there’s work to do and honestly room for improvement. But for now, surviving and advancing is enough.

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