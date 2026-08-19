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Hockey World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan exchange high-fives, skip pre-match handshake in Amstelveen

India and Pakistan set aside their fierce rivalry with a friendly gesture before their Hockey World Cup clash in Amstelveen. The two teams exchanged high-fives instead of the traditional pre-match handshake, creating a notable moment ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

Hockey World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan exchange high-fives, skip pre-match handshake in Amstelveen
Courtesy: X/screengrab
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It was one of those matches where politics usually threatens to overshadow the game itself. Still, when India and Pakistan stepped onto the field for their Men’s Hockey World Cup clash in Amstelveen, they started with a simple, modern show of sportsmanship. Players lined up, slapped quick high-fives, and skipped the old-school handshake. Nothing flashy, just mutual respect.

Fans and broadcasters noticed right away. It stood out, especially with all the recent cross-border matches in other sports loaded with cool formalities, or athletes skipping greetings altogether. The vibe at Wagener Stadium stayed professional and respectful.

Tournament officials said this high-five routine matches the new International Hockey Federation protocol. It keeps things moving before the match, showing fair play without dragging out the greeting. It’s not about tension—just a fast, clear acknowledgment so both teams can dive straight into the game.

That quick gesture set the tone for a tense 60 minutes. Sure, fans expected drama but the players focused completely on the pitch.

The competition between India and Pakistan stands as one of the most legendary events in international sports. However, the composed behavior exhibited before the match showed that top athletes can handle outside distractions with grace. By exchanging high-fives and diving right into the game, both teams showcased a remarkable level of professionalism—making sure that the spotlight was on the speed, skill, and intensity of World Cup hockey, rather than any off-field issues.

Earlier this year, during the FIH Pro League, India and Pakistan stuck to tradition, shaking hands after the anthems and post-match in London.

This time, India only needs a draw to move on to the next group stage under the revamped format. Pakistan has to win to stay in the hunt.

Also read| India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live: Abhishek scores as India take command

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