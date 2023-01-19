Hockey World Cup 2023: Akashdeep stars as India beat Wales 4-2, to face New Zealand in crossover match

Image Source: Twitter/Hockey India

Akashdeep Singh scored a double as India triumphed over Wales 4-2 in their Pool D match on Thursday in Bhubaneswar. His two goals were instrumental in securing India's victory as the match was an exciting one, with both teams displaying their skill and determination to come out on top. In the end, India's superior technique and strategy proved to be the deciding factor, and they emerged victorious.

Shamsher and Harmanpreet Singh were also instrumental in India's victory, as they held off a fierce attack from the Welsh side in the third quarter. Despite the win, India must now face the crossover stage in order to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

India was under immense pressure as England had defeated Spain 4-0 earlier in the day, propelling them to the top of Pool D. The hosts started the game with vigor, and Mandeep had a shot away within the first minute of the match. However, the Welsh goalkeeper was up to the challenge, thwarting the Indian team's efforts. Despite the consistent pressure from India, Wales remained resilient and managed to keep them at bay.

Nilkanta Sharma had a chance to score in the ninth minute, but it was thwarted by a brilliant save from Reynolds-Cotterrill. India earned their first penalty corner in the 17th minute, but Harmanpreet's shot lacked the necessary power and was easily cleared. Five minutes later, India took the lead through Shamsher, who capitalized on a defensive lapse from Wales off an Indian penalty corner. The young player made no mistake with his shot, giving the hosts the lead.

The third quarter began auspiciously for India in the 32nd minute as Akashdeep Singh doubled their lead. The India midfielder played a one-two with Mandeep before coolly finishing the move.

India continued to dominate, but their penalty corner conversion was not up to par. Against the odds, Wales pulled one back from a penalty corner through Gareth Furlong in the 42nd minute.

Moments later, Draper completely changed the complexion of the game as another penalty corner helped them equalize the score at 2-2. The initial shot was saved by Sreejesh, but Draper pounced on the rebound and put it past the Indian goalkeeper.

The hosts were determined to secure a fourth goal, and thought they had it when Abhishek's shot found the back of the net. However, it had struck a Welsh defender, and the referee ruled it as a dangerous play. With the game entering its final five minutes, Wales were desperately searching for an equalizer, but the Indian defense held firm to keep the score at 3-2.

India will face New Zealand in the crossover on Sunday. Wales will go back home with their heads held high.

