Hockey: Indian women's team draw 1-1 with Ireland in friendly match

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored in the first half to put the Indian women's hockey team ahead before World cup silver medallists Ireland fought back to draw 1-1 in the opening friendly match in Murcia.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored in the first half to put the Indian women's hockey team ahead before World cup silver medallists Ireland fought back to draw 1-1 in the opening friendly match in Murcia.

After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, India put up a determined performance in the first match.

The visitors will end their 10-day tour of Spain with the second and final friendly match against Ireland on Sunday.

India got off to a good start as they made the first breakthrough in the fourth minute when they created a PC opportunity. But the chance went amiss with good defending shown by the Irish.

In the second quarter though, India made up for the lost opportunity when they were awarded a PC for infringement by an Irish defender.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team are held to a draw by @irishhockey in their clash at the Spain Tour on 1st February, despite an early goal by Gurjit and a sustained offensive display.#IndiaKaGame #INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/34VoDl0h9d — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 1, 2019

Gurjit, India's drag-flicker, made no mistake in putting the ball past the Irish goalkeeper Emma Buckley in the 18th minute.

India's 1-0 lead put the Irish on the backfoot. While India defended the lead well with a disciplined structure, the Irish pushed for an elusive goal.

It was only in the 45th minute when Ireland struck a field goal through Sarah Hawkshaw that levelled the score to 1-1.

While the final quarter saw both teams play at par with each other, India remained resolute in their defence.

India's goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant attempt to deny Ireland a goal off a PC minutes before the final hooter ending the match in a stalemate.