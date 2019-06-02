Hockey: Indian women beat Ireland 2-1 in Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International four-nation tournament

The Indian women's hockey team came from a goal down to beat Ireland 2-1 and register its second win at the Cantor Fitzgerald U-21 International four-nation tournament in Dublin.

Laura Foley gave Ireland the lead the 10th minute on Saturday before India scored in the third and fourth quarters through Reet (35th) and Sharmila Devi (53rd).

After failing to find the net in the opening two quarters, India made a strong start after the change of ends and managed to draw level in the 35th minute when Reet scored from a penalty corner.

FT: IRE 1-2 IND Reet (35') and Sharmila (53') scored a goal each in the second half of the match as the Indian Eves made a stunning comeback after lagging behind by one goal to seal a triumph!#IndiaKaGame #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/JAtCCU7roR — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 1, 2019

Locked at 1-1, both India and Ireland dished out fast-paced attacking hockey in the final quarter in search of the winner.

Seven minutes into the fourth quarter, Ireland won a penalty corner but Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi made a brilliant save to keep her side in the hunt.

India then launched an attack on the break and tasted success when Sharmila Devi slotted home to hand her side the lead in the 53rd minute.

Trailing, the hosts pressed hard for an equaliser and earned a couple of penalty corners in the process but the Bichu Devi-led Indian defence stood firm to deny Ireland the equaliser.

India will play Scotland in their next match on Monday.