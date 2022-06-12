Hockey India congratulated Rani Rampal as she completed 250 international matches

Rani Rampal

She achieved this incredible milestone during India`s match against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Antwerp, Belgium. Rani, who has been on a long injury layoff after the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, is back in the reckoning with her first appearance in over ten months for Team India.

An emotional Rani, who was feted by Indian Women's Team chief coach Janneke Schopman ahead of the game, said, "It has been a very challenging year for me dealing with the prolonged injury but the one thing that kept me going was the desire to wear India jersey once again."

"I have worked very hard for this moment and I am very grateful to Hockey India and Sports Authority of India for their continued support and for allowing me to work with the best physio during my rehabilitation process. I am also very grateful to the entire coaching staff and my teammates who have constantly motivated me and supported me over the past year."

"This is a very special moment for me. I consider this as a second innings in my career and it is doubly special that I am making a comeback to play my 250th match for the country against a strong opponent like Belgium. It is indeed a milestone to remember," added Rani.

In a career spanning over 12 years, Rani has led the Indian team to many successes including the historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year. She made her international debut in the 2009 Champions Challenge at the tender age of 15, becoming the youngest player to represent the national team.