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Hockey India announces Harmanpreet Singh-led squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check full team

With the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 around the corner, Hockey India announced its 20-member squad for the tournament. See the full list below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 02:28 PM IST

Hockey India announces Harmanpreet Singh-led squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check full team
Check India's squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/harmanpreet_13)
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Hockey India on Monday announced the 20-member Indian men's squad for the upcoming edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30. Star defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will be leading the Indian team, while the team's most-capped player, Manpreet Singh, has also made it into the squad. Head coach Craig Fulton exuded confidence in the squad and said this team will 'write its own chapter in Indian hockey history'.

 

''This is a well-balanced squad, this right mix of tournament experience and in-form youth who've earned their spot through performance, no reputation,'' he added.

 

Goalkeeping will be handled by Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive department will be taken care of by Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach and the skipper himself.

 

In the squad, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra will be responsible for the attacking unit.

 

Coming to the tournament, India are in Pool D alongside England, Wales and Pakistan and will be playing their league matches in Amstelveen in the Netherlands. ''Press, counter, perform isn't just our tactical identity. It's how this group trains and thinks together every single day. We are not getting ahead of ourselves, one game at a time, all in, is the mentality we're taking into every match,'' the head coach added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

 

India's squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

 

G - Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera

D - Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Sumit, Jugraj Singh and Yashdeep Siwach

M - Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilkakanta Sharma, and Vivek Sagar Prasad

F - Dilpreet Singh, Shailanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Abhishek

 

(With ANI inputs)

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