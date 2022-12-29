Hockey India announces cash prize to boost morale of Indian team ahead of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

Image Source: Hockey India

In an effort to further inspire the Indian men's hockey team, which is aiming for a historic performance at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela in January, Hockey India on Wednesday announced cash prizes for the players and the support staff.

For winning the gold medal in the prestigious quadrennial event, the players of the Indian squad led by Harmanpreet Singh will receive INR 25 lakh apiece from the National Governing Body for Hockey, while the members of the support staff will receive INR 5 lakh each.

India last appeared on the World Cup podium in 1975, when they triumphed over Pakistan in the championship match played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With a silver medal, the athletes would receive INR 15 lakhs, while the campaign's support personnel would receive INR 3 lakhs. And if Harmanpreet and his team win a bronze medal, they will each receive INR 10 lakhs, while the support personnel will receive INR 2 lakhs.

The aforementioned decision was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board during a virtual meeting on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in an effort to inspire the Indian Team even more for the prestigious competition, in which 16 of the world's best teams would compete for honors.

At this renowned competition, India has previously taken home three medals. The squad earned a Bronze Medal at the inaugural competition in 1971, a Silver Medal at the Amstelveen Hockey World Cup in 1973, and a title win in 1975.

The 18-person team that will represent India at the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela was announced by Hockey India last week. The Indian squad, which is in group D with England, Spain, and Wales, will open their campaign against Spain on January 13, 2023, in Rourkela's newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, followed by a match against England.

Indian Squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal and Jugraj Singh

READ| From Rs 500-crore stadium to 225-room 4-star lodging: Rourkela gears up to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023