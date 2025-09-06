Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs China live on tv, online?

This is a crucial match for India, as a win or draw ensures a spot in the final, while a loss could complicate qualification depending on the Malaysia vs Korea match result. India is led by Harmanpreet Singh in this tournament.

Following their victory over Malaysia on Thursday in the second Super 4 match, India aims to secure another win against China in their final Super 4 encounter on Saturday. In their previous meeting, India narrowly defeated China with a score of 4-3 and will strive to replicate that success to enhance their chances of qualifying for the final.

Should India triumph over China, they will secure a place in the title match, as no other team can accumulate 7 points. A draw would also suffice, given that only one of Malaysia or Korea could surpass India. Conversely, if India loses to China, the outcome of the Malaysia vs Korea match will become crucial. If Malaysia wins and India loses, Malaysia will join China with 6 points and advance to the final.

If India loses after the Malaysia vs Korea match ends in a draw, goal difference will come into play, necessitating that India avoids a significant defeat. Korea would need to achieve a substantial victory over Malaysia to eliminate India based on goal difference, which seems to be the least favorable scenario.

Live Streaming Details

When is the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Where is the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

What time does the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China begin?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

How to watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app and website in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will be available on Sony Sports Network.

India Squad: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

