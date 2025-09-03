Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and South Korea, held in Rajgir, Bihar, ended in an intense 2-2 draw. Mandeep Singh and Hardik Singh were the standout performers for India, with Mandeep netting a crucial equalizer in the 52nd minute of the clash.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:14 PM IST

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash
The highly anticipated Super 4 clash of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 between hosts India and defending champions South Korea ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. India showcased resilience and skill throughout the match, with star forwards Mandeep Singh and Hardik Singh leading the charge. Mandeep’s stunning field goal in the 52nd minute brought the game level, sparking a revival and much excitement among the home supporters.

India entered the Super 4s with strong momentum after topping Pool A with wins over China, Japan, and an emphatic 15-0 victory against Kazakhstan. South Korea, despite suffering an earlier defeat to Malaysia, demonstrated experience and tactical discipline, holding India to a hard-fought stalemate.

Throughout the match, India created multiple attacking opportunities, including several penalty corners; however, South Korea’s defense remained resilient. Hardik Singh was instrumental in orchestrating India’s attacks, while the team’s defense, led by Harmanpreet Singh, managed to contain Korea’s counterattacks.

The 2-2 draw means both India and South Korea remain strong contenders as the Asia Cup progresses, with both teams aiming to secure a spot in the final and ultimately qualify for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. Fans can expect an exciting conclusion to the tournament as these two hockey powerhouses continue their battle for supremacy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
