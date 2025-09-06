Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea
SPORTS
Hosts India delivered a commanding performance in their final Super 4 match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 at Rajgir, thrashing China 7-0. This dominant victory propelled India into the much-anticipated final against Korea.
Hosts India put on an impressive display, defeating China 7-0 to secure their place in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. This commanding victory at the Rajgir Sports Complex highlighted India's offensive strength and defensive resilience, setting the stage for an eagerly awaited final against the reigning champions, South Korea.
From the outset, India seized control of the game, overpowering the Chinese defense. The scoring began swiftly with Shilanand Lakra netting a goal in the fourth minute, followed closely by Dilpreet Singh's strike just three minutes later. Mandeep Singh contributed another goal before halftime, establishing a solid 3-0 lead for India.
September 6, 2025
The second half maintained India's relentless energy. The scoring continued as Rajkumar Pal and Abhishek each netted two goals, showcasing the depth of India's offensive capabilities. The defense was equally impressive, completely neutralizing China's attempts and ensuring a clean sheet throughout the match. The final score of 7-0 is a testament to India's dominance from start to finish.
With this resounding win, India topped the Super 4 points table. They are set to face South Korea in the final, who also advanced to the championship match. The title game, scheduled for Sunday, promises to be an exciting showdown as India aims to secure the continental title on home turf.
