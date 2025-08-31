Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A

The win is significant as the tournament winner will secure a direct entry into the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. India will be looking to maintain their strong form as they aim for their fourth Asia Cup title and second on home soil.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A
In a thrilling match at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, the Indian men's hockey team, under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Singh, managed to fend off a late challenge from Japan, securing a hard-earned 3-2 victory. This win reinforces India's position at the top of Pool A and nearly assures their advancement to the Super 4s stage of the tournament.

India began the match on a strong note at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, with Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh finding the net within the first five minutes, establishing an early 2-0 advantage. Harmanpreet, who had netted a hat-trick in the previous game against China, maintained his impressive scoring streak.

Japan responded in the third quarter with a goal from Kosei Kawabe, narrowing the gap to 2-1. Nevertheless, Harmanpreet quickly countered, scoring his second goal of the match just before the quarter concluded, restoring India's two-goal lead at 3-1.

The final quarter proved to be a nail-biter as Japan launched a determined comeback. Kawabe scored again in the closing minutes, bringing the score to 3-2 and placing significant pressure on the Indian defense. The situation intensified when Harmanpreet received a yellow card, leaving India to finish the game with only 10 players. However, the team's poise and strong defensive play allowed them to secure the narrow victory.

With this triumph, India remains undefeated in the tournament and is set to face Kazakhstan in their final group stage match. The champion of the Asia Cup 2025 will gain direct entry into the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

