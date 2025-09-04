Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh and co lead India to dominating 4-1 win over Malaysia in Super 4 clash

The victory is a crucial step for India as they aim to qualify for the tournament final. With the Super 4 stage being a round-robin format, the win against an unbeaten Malaysian side significantly boosts India's chances.

India registered a dominant 4-1 victory over Malaysia in a thrilling Super 4 match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, taking place at the newly built Rajgir Sports Complex. The win is a crucial step for the hosts, as it significantly boosts their chances of qualifying for the tournament final after a disappointing 2-2 draw against South Korea in their previous Super 4 fixture.

The match began with a surprise, as Malaysia's Shafiq Hassan gave his team an early lead, silencing the home crowd. However, India, led by captain Manpreet Singh, quickly regained their composure. Manpreet equalized in the second quarter, setting the stage for a strong comeback. Subsequent goals from Sukhjeet Singh and Shilananda Lakra before halftime gave India a comfortable 3-1 lead. Vivek Sagar Prasad sealed the victory with a goal in the third quarter, completing the 4-1 rout.

FULL TIME: INDIA 4-1 MALAYSIA



After trailing 0-1, Incredible Comeback by India to win the 2nd match of Super 4s in Asia Cup



INCREDIBLY WELL DONE BOYS! pic.twitter.com/aAm5Ea92kY — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 4, 2025

The victory comes at a critical time for India. With all four teams in the Super 4 stage—India, Malaysia, South Korea, and China—having played two matches, the race to the final is wide open.

India now leads the points table with four points, followed by China and Malaysia, who have three points each. South Korea is at the bottom with one point.

India will play their final Super 4 match against China, while Malaysia will face South Korea. A win or a draw against China will be enough for India to secure a spot in the final.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya needs 17 runs to achieve rare all-rounder feat in T20 cricket