Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Korea live on TV, online?

Following a commanding 7-0 victory against China, where every forward found the net, India is set to battle South Korea for the trophy in the final match at Rajgir, Bihar, this Sunday.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Korea live on TV, online?
After a week of intense competition, India has finally secured its place in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, where they will face Korea in the championship match on Sunday. India advanced to the final by decisively defeating China 7-0 in their last Super 4s encounter, while Korea reached the final by narrowly overcoming Malaysia 4-3. In the match against China, six different players contributed to the score, providing the enthusiastic crowd in Bihar with plenty of reasons to celebrate.

This will mark the second meeting between India and Korea in this tournament. Previously, their Super 4s clash ended in a 2-2 draw.

This is the first time in eight years that India has made it to the final of the Hockey Asia Cup. Overall, this will be India's ninth appearance in the championship match of this Asian tournament. Should India emerge victorious, they will secure direct qualification for next year's World Cup, which is set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea take place?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea take place?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will take place at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

Which channels will broadcast the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India squad: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

