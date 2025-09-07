Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final: India storm past Korea 4-1 to lift 4th title, book spot in 2026 Men's FIH World Cup

In a thrilling final clash, India's offense was clinical, converting their opportunities with precision. While the two teams had played out a 2-2 draw in the Super 4s stage, India saved its best performance for the title showdown.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final: India storm past Korea 4-1 to lift 4th title, book spot in 2026 Men's FIH World Cup
The Indian Men's Hockey Team showcased an exceptional performance, clinching their fourth Asia Cup title by decisively defeating the defending champions, South Korea, with a score of 4-1 in the final. This victory, the result of an outstanding tournament journey, not only awarded India the continental title but also secured them a prized direct entry into the FIH Hockey World Cup.

From the very first whistle, the Men in Blue exhibited a bold and precise strategy. Sukhjeet Singh kicked off the scoring in the opening minute, establishing a dominant tone that persisted throughout the match. This early goal put Korea on the defensive, compelling them to fend off India's unyielding assaults. India further increased their advantage in the first half with a goal from Dilpreet Singh, whose quick reactions and sharp finishing overwhelmed the Korean defense.

India's unrelenting pressure carried into the second half. Dilpreet Singh netted his second goal of the evening, extending India's lead to a commanding 3-0. Although Korea managed to score once, the Indian team maintained complete control, ultimately sealing the match with a final goal to secure a 4-1 victory.

This win is a testament to the team's unity and strategic excellence under coach Craig Fulton. Having dominated the Super 4s stage with an unbeaten record, including a remarkable 7-0 victory over China, India's performance in the final solidified their reputation as a formidable contender. This achievement not only enhances the team's legacy but also generates vital momentum as they gear up for the global arena, with the ultimate goal of the World Cup now firmly in their sights.

With their direct World Cup qualification now secured, India sets sights on continuing their impressive form on the grandest stage of international hockey. The Asia Cup 2025 will be remembered as a landmark event where India asserted their supremacy with style, skill, and determination.

