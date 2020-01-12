Hobart International: Sania Mirza to make tennis comeback after two-years

Nearly after taking two years break, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is making her comeback at the Hobart International.

She along with her partner Nadiia Kichenok have been drawn to meet Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Miyu Kato of Japan in their opening round.

The unseeded Indo-Ukrainian team may face Spanish fourth seeds Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish players have reached three WTA tour finals in 2019 season and won two of them.

As for Sania, she is returning after having started a family with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, the tennis player has decided to pair with compatriot Rohan Bopanna for the Australian Open.

She was originally paired with Rajeev Ram but he pulled out. Sania and Rohan had last played in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Bopanna himself began the season on a good note winning the ATP Qatar Open with Wesley Koolhof.

Last year too he had begun with a title win in Pune with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.