India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from...

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

Sports

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

Former cricket captain MS Dhoni paid Rs 38 crore as taxes in FY 24. Know who paid the most tax below:

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 09:30 PM IST

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is the highest tax-paying sportsperson in India. The 35-year-old paid a whopping sum of Rs 66 crore in the financial year ending on March 31, 2024, as per Fortune India's list. Kohli stood fifth on the celebrity taxpayers list.

Other sportspersons who featured on the list of highest celebrity taxpayers include former cricket captain MS Dhoni. He paid Rs 38 crore as taxes in FY 24. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar paid Rs 28 crore in the 2023-24. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also topped. The duo paid taxes of Rs 13 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.

Virat Kohli’s sources of income include cricket earnings, brand endorsement and business ventures. As a leading figure in international cricket, Kohli reportedly earns Rs 7 crore annually through his Grade A+ contract with the BCCI.

He also receives match fees of Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20Is, as per a Times report. He also plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. He earns Rs 15 crore per season from the team. The cricket also endorses several brands and charges fees ranging from Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore per endorsement.

READ | Mukesh Ambani Reliance's big win, bags Rs 3620 crore worth of sops for producing...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
