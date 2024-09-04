REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

Former cricket captain MS Dhoni paid Rs 38 crore as taxes in FY 24. Know who paid the most tax below:

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is the highest tax-paying sportsperson in India. The 35-year-old paid a whopping sum of Rs 66 crore in the financial year ending on March 31, 2024, as per Fortune India's list. Kohli stood fifth on the celebrity taxpayers list.

Other sportspersons who featured on the list of highest celebrity taxpayers include former cricket captain MS Dhoni. He paid Rs 38 crore as taxes in FY 24. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar paid Rs 28 crore in the 2023-24. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also topped. The duo paid taxes of Rs 13 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.

Virat Kohli’s sources of income include cricket earnings, brand endorsement and business ventures. As a leading figure in international cricket, Kohli reportedly earns Rs 7 crore annually through his Grade A+ contract with the BCCI.

He also receives match fees of Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20Is, as per a Times report. He also plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. He earns Rs 15 crore per season from the team. The cricket also endorses several brands and charges fees ranging from Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore per endorsement.

