Highest paid cricketers list: R Ashwin holds 5th spot, know where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya stand”

India’s highest paid cricketers include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin, with BCCI contracts ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore, reflecting their dominance and value in world cricket.

Indian cricket is not only about passion and glory but also big money. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offering annual player contracts, some of the nation’s top performers earn crores every year. Here’s a look at the highest paid Indian cricketers and what makes them stand out.

Virat Kohli







Known as one of the best batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli earns a Rs 7 crore annual contract under BCCI’s Grade A+ category. With records across Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL, the Delhi-born star is also among the most marketable athletes globally.

Rohit Sharma





Rohit Sharma aka Hitman is admired for his elegant stroke play and holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs. With a Grade A+ contract of Rs 7 crore, the Indian skipper continues to dominate all formats of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja





All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of India’s most valuable players. With outstanding contributions in batting, bowling, and fielding, he holds a Grade A+ contract worth Rs 7 crore. Jadeja’s match-winning performances make him indispensable in Tests and limited overs.

Jasprit Bumrah







India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also earns Rs 7 crore annually under Grade A+. Famous for his toe-crushing yorkers and consistency in death overs, Bumrah remains one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin







Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, with over 400 Test wickets, holds a Grade A contract worth Rs 5 crore. Recently the cricketer has announced his retirement from all cricket forms but he is known for his variations and cricketing intelligence.

