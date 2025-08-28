Highest paid cricketers list: R Ashwin holds 5th spot, know where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya stand”

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH

Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'

Exclusive | Naveen Kasturia on Salakaar, breaking the stereotype from comedy, facing rejection in film industry: 'There have been times when..'

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down after ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj for..., calls Gaurav Khanna 'narcissist' due to his...

Will Asim Munir drag Donald Trump to Balochistan, luring him with rare earth minerals? Will it be another Afghanistan for US?

Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025

‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup? Mohammed Shami’s reply goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Highest paid cricketers list: R Ashwin holds 5th spot, know where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya stand”

India’s highest paid cricketers include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin, with BCCI contracts ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore, reflecting their dominance and value in world cricket.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

Highest paid cricketers list: R Ashwin holds 5th spot, know where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya stand”
Highest paid cricketers list: R Ashwin holds 5th spot, know where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya stand”
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricket is not only about passion and glory but also big money. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offering annual player contracts, some of the nation’s top performers earn crores every year. Here’s a look at the highest paid Indian cricketers and what makes them stand out.

Virat Kohli

Untitled-design-18
 

Known as one of the best batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli earns a Rs 7 crore annual contract under BCCI’s Grade A+ category. With records across Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL, the Delhi-born star is also among the most marketable athletes globally.

Rohit Sharma

Untitled-design-19

Rohit Sharma aka Hitman is admired for his elegant stroke play and holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs. With a Grade A+ contract of Rs 7 crore, the Indian skipper continues to dominate all formats of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja

Untitled-design-20

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of India’s most valuable players. With outstanding contributions in batting, bowling, and fielding, he holds a Grade A+ contract worth Rs 7 crore. Jadeja’s match-winning performances make him indispensable in Tests and limited overs.

Jasprit Bumrah

Untitled-design-21
 

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also earns Rs 7 crore annually under Grade A+. Famous for his toe-crushing yorkers and consistency in death overs, Bumrah remains one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Untitled-design-22
 

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, with over 400 Test wickets, holds a Grade A contract worth Rs 5 crore. Recently the cricketer has announced his retirement from all cricket forms but he is known for his variations and cricketing intelligence.

 

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'
Alia loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, warns legal action
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event, on ventilator
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequ
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE