WATCH young girl mimicks Mirabai Chanu's silver medal lift, Olympian reacts to VIRAL video

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics got smiles on the faces of millions of Indian fans with her victory. Not just that, she has now become an inspiration to many young athletes who will be looking to becomes sports stars in the future.

One among them was a very young girl. Indian weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam shared a video on his Twitter handle where the girl is mimicking Chanu’s silver medal lift.

In the video shared on his official Twitter handle, the little girl is seen doing the exact thing, Chanu does before lifting the weights. She even went a step ahead and celebrated the silver medal similar to how the Olympian did.

Sathish Sivalingam labelled the girl as 'junior Mirabai Chanu' and lauded the silver medallist as a 'true inspiration.'

Chanu who watched the video called her 'cute' and said she loved it.

WATCH:

So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

As for Chahu, on July 24, she opened India's medal tally after she bagged a silver medal in the women's 49kg category. During her four successful attempts, the weightlifter lifted a total of 202 kg, including 87 kg in a snatch and 115 in clean and jerk.

She has landed home successfully and even had pizza with the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and got pizza delivered at home as well.