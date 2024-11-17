Mike Tyson's highly anticipated return to the boxing ring took a disappointing turn on Friday night in Arlington, Texas, as he suffered a defeat to Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Mike Tyson's highly anticipated return to the boxing ring took a disappointing turn on Friday night in Arlington, Texas, as he suffered a defeat to Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Reports indicate that Paul earned $40 million (Rs 338 crore approx.) for his victory over the 58-year-old Tyson at the AT&T Stadium. This was Tyson's first professional fight in 19 years, and while he managed to win the first two rounds, he struggled to maintain his stamina and handle the physical demands of the fight as it progressed. Leveraging his youthful endurance, Paul kept the upper hand throughout the fight, securing the victory after eight intense rounds.

As the fighters entered the arena, Jake Paul was met with loud boos, while Mike Tyson received a warm reception and cheers. Tyson dominated the first two rounds, but Paul made a strong comeback, taking the third and fourth rounds to even the score.

In the fifth round, Jake Paul landed a powerful punch on Tyson, putting him in the lead. The blow severely drained Tyson's stamina, leaving him struggling to stay on his feet. After the fight, Paul showed respect by bowing to Tyson as the judges scored the bout 78-74 in his favour, declaring him the winner.

Meanwhile, this marked Tyson's first sanctioned fight since 2005, after he faced Roy Jones in a more exciting exhibition match in 2020. In contrast, Jake Paul began his boxing career just over four years ago.

The fight was initially set for July 20 earlier this year but had to be delayed after Tyson fell ill during a flight and received treatment for a stomach ulcer.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.