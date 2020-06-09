Heavyweight contender Daniel Cormier wants Conor McGregor back, says everything’s just bigger when 'Notorious' competes

Conor McGregor also is known as 'Notorious' had recently announced his third retirement in four years. The former two-division UFC champion had also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

While the news has not gone down well by many, heavyweight contender Daniel Cormier (DC) opened up on the topic and said it’s not worth it for the UFC to let this happen.

“Everything's just bigger when he competes. And the whole aspect of that is gone when he fights in front of no fans. So I get why there's a little hesitancy there. But it’s not worth risking losing him for the long term because you can’t make him happy right now.”

DC added, “You gotta figure it out, you gotta make it happen. Again it’s not worth the penalty if he walks away. It’s not worth it, you gotta make it work for him.”

As for ‘Notorious’, he told ESPN MMA, “The game just does not excite me. All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options and there’s nothing really there at the minute.”

Also read 3rd retirement in 4 years for 'Notorious' UFC champion Conor McGregor

McGregor had earlier tweeted that he would be back in July, however, no Lightweight opponent was available. Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White has gone on the record to say it kills him to do a Conor fight without fans.

About retirement, White was still willing to take it at face value when he learned about it. “If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement,” White said. "You should absolutely do it. And I love Conor. ... There’s a handful of people that have made this really fun for me, and he’s one of them.”