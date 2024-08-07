HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Indian boxing champ Vinesh Phogat is likely to be disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after she could not make the weight on the morning of her 50 kg gold medal match.

As per reports, Vinesh Phogat was around 100 grams over the permissible limits, which could lead to her disqualification. According to the rules, the wrestler will not be qualified even for a silver medal and the 50 kg bout will have only gold and bronze medal winners.