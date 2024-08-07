Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

Charles Cyphers, Halloween star, passes away at 85 after illness

Charles Cyphers, Halloween star, passes away at 85 after illness

HomeSports

Sports

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

As per reports, Vinesh Phogat was around 100 grams over the permissible limits, which could lead to her disqualification.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Indian boxing champ Vinesh Phogat is likely to be disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after she could not make the weight on the morning of her 50 kg gold medal match.

As per reports, Vinesh Phogat was around 100 grams over the permissible limits, which could lead to her disqualification. According to the rules, the wrestler will not be qualified even for a silver medal and the 50 kg bout will have only gold and bronze medal winners.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, who will form next government in Bangladesh?

PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, who will form next government in Bangladesh?

Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals

Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals

Sheikh Hasina resigns: Bangladesh PM who survived massacre, saw father, brothers being murdered, flees country

Sheikh Hasina resigns: Bangladesh PM who survived massacre, saw father, brothers being murdered, flees country

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement