HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympic medal due to...

In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics for being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here. Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the Indian Olympic Association said.

With PTI inputs