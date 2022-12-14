'He would be..': Elon Musk's reply goes viral after user asks him to convince Lionel Messi to join Twitter

Elon Musk's reply goes viral after Twitter user asks him to convince Messi to join the platform

Lionel Messi helped Argentina reach the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, as he inspired his side past Croatia in the semifinal on Wednesday. Widely considered the 'greatest of all time' a Twitter user recently tagged Elon Musk and asked him to convince Messi to join the micro-blogging platform.

The 35-year-old star footballer scored a penalty, while he also provided 2 assists as he led his nation to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. It will be the second time Messi will play in the final, after losing the previous summit clash in the 2014 World Cup to Germany.

In his latest shining performance, the former Barcelona ace left Croatia's Josko Gvardiol chasing shadows, which was the peak of his performance in the semifinal, a piece of individual brilliance which left fans on Twitter in awe of his ability to settle a match all on his own.

READ| Ivana Knoll, model who promised to go naked if Croatia win FIFA World Cup shares sizzling pics after loss to Argentina

While the Argentine star striker is not on Twitter, a fan highlighted this point to new CEO Elon Musk, asking him to urge Messi to join the platform.

"Hello @elonmusk, we WANT LEONEL MESSI on this platform. Please convince him to join us here. Tell him how perfect this platform has become. I’m sure he will listen to you, coz you’re both goats," wrote the Twitter user.

He would be welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

The billionaire who recently was dethroned as the richest person in the world, having acquired Twitter in a deal worth 44 billion, replied to the user saying that Messi would be most welcome on the platform.

READ| Lionel Messi confirms retirement from international football, says FIFA World Cup final will be his last game

"He would be welcome," replied Musk.

Messi has already scored five goals at the World Cup's ongoing edition, equalling Kylian Mbappe's tally for the golden boot. Argentina will face off in the final against the winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco.