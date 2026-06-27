'He will start on the bench': Lionel Scaloni drops massive Messi selection bombshell ahead of Jordan clash

Lionel Messi is set to start on the bench for Argentina's final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against Jordan, with head coach Lionel Scaloni opting to manage his captain's workload ahead of the knockout stage after qualification was already secured.

Lionel Messi sits on top of the World Cup Golden Boot race right now thanks to a hat-trick and a brace in Argentina’s first two matches. He’s on fire, and another game against Jordan could push his lead even further. Still, Argentina isn’t taking any chances with their captain. They’ve already punched their ticket to the Round of 32, so honestly, there’s no point in risking Messi before the knockout rounds. Coach Lionel Scaloni has already said Messi will start on the bench for this one. It’s not about any injury or dip in form—it’s just smart strategy. At 39, Messi can’t be running himself ragged, especially with the schedule as intense as it is.

Messi’s never been the type to chase personal glory over what’s best for the team. If resting now means he’s sharp for the matches that matter most, missing out on a few more goals won’t bother him. That Golden Boot feels pretty small compared to defending a world title.

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Scaloni brushed aside talk of any injury, making it clear that this is part of their rotation plan before the knockout stages. “So Leo is going to start on the bench, and it’s not—look, I’m not dodging the question,” Scaloni told reporters, emphasizing that this call has nothing to do with fitness. As for the rest of the lineup, he kept things under wraps but did say Messi would likely come on later in the match.

Messi has found the net in all of Argentina’s group games so far, racking up five goals and taking his World Cup total to 18 across six tournaments. He grabbed his first World Cup hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Algeria, tying Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 goals, then pulled ahead with a brace against Austria. Klose got to 16 in 24 games and finished his World Cup run by winning the trophy against Messi’s Argentina back in 2014. France’s Kylian Mbappé also hit the 16-goal mark after scoring twice against Iraq, but couldn’t add more against Norway and sits at four for this tournament.

Scaloni didn’t just stop at Messi. When talking about the lineup, he said the squad players deserve their shot too. “Those that are playing tomorrow are playing because they deserve it—they’ve earned their place with everything they’ve done in training,” he said.

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