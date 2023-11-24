Headlines

RBI slaps penalties Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, IOB for non-compliance

'He told to…':Rinku Singh shares MS Dhoni's crucial advice for last over finishes - watch

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Pre-Wedding Skincare: Dos and don'ts for bride-to-be to achieve flawless skin

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

‘He told to…’:Rinku Singh shares MS Dhoni’s crucial advice for last over finishes - watch

The second match of the India vs Australia T20I series will be played on 26th November at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

After the World Cup debacle, India won their first match against Australia by 2 wickets yesterday in Vizag. Suryakumar Yadav captaining the Indian team has started the series with a lead of 1-0.

Indian batter Rinku Singh steals the show by hitting the six on last ball match. Prior to Rinku’s crucial performance in the last overs, Yadav (80 runs) and Ishan Kishan (58 runs) also delivered scintillating half century knocks to help the team reach close to the target of 209 runs.

In a video released by BCCI, Rinku Singh was interviewed post his match-winning performance against Australia. When asked about his reason for calmness, Rinku mentions a very crucial piece of advice given to him by World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni.

Rinku has asked Dhoni on how to stay calm in death overs. In response, Dhoni said that one should stay calm and look forward towards hitting.

“I asked Mahi bhai once what do you think in the last over. He told me to stay calm and the more you look forward towards hitting the ball, then it will benefit you,” Rinku said.

“That is what I follow to stay calm and give no reaction and that only what benefits me,” he concluded.

‘He told to…’:Rinku Singh shares MS Dhoni’s crucial advice for last over finishes - watch

Talking about the winning six of Rinku, it was however not counted as a six since the bowler overstepped, it was declared a no-ball. Since one run was needed to win, the no-ball itself was the winning run for India before Rinku even hits the ball.

The second match of the series will be played on 26th November at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Matthew Wade (C), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

