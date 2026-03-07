'He is human': New Zealand's Glenn Phillips sends strong message about Jasprit Bumrah ahead of T20 World Cup final clash

New Zealand is set to capitalize on any mistake made by India's Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup final, said Kiwi all-rounder Glenn Phillips.

New Zealand's all-rounder Glenn Phillips has warned that his team is poised to take advantage of any off-day from India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup final. The Kiwis will face the defending champions in Ahmedabad on Sunday, seeking their maiden title in their second final appearance.

Phillips praises Bumrah's class

Phillips acknowledged Bumrah's exceptional skills, saying, "He's human as well. He is allowed to have a bad day, as are the rest of us. So hopefully we have a good day against him." Bumrah's accuracy and ability to bowl yorkers have been a major factor in India's success, as evident in his near-perfect 18th over against England in the semi-final.

However, Bumrah had a less-than-ideal outing against New Zealand in a five-match T20 series earlier this year. India won the series 4-1, but Bumrah managed just four wickets, conceding 9.46 runs an over. Phillips recognised Bumrah's class, sayimg, "He's got so many variations. He hits the block hole at the death incredibly well."

Phillips downplayed the possibility of New Zealand adopting a strategy of playing out Bumrah's four overs and targeting the other bowlers. "It's not necessarily going to be that, per se. As I said, a bowler is allowed to miss, and if he happens to miss, we do have to put it away."

New Zealand's confidence intact

Despite entering the semi-finals as underdogs, New Zealand has gained momentum, stunning South Africa with a nine-wicket win. Phillips said, "For us, we just go out there and enjoy it. We have a great time as a group of guys, we go out there and do our best for our country."

Meanwhile, the Kiwis will face a packed crowd of over 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a billion Indian fans watching on TV. Phillips is unfazed by the prospect, saying, "A packed crowd is fantastic. We play to entertain the people, and whether they're supporting us or whether they're supporting India, it's fantastic for cricket in general."