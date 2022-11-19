'He is finding it hard to deal with..': Wayne Rooney responds to Cristiano Ronaldo after Piers Morgan interview

Wayne Rooney responded to Ronaldo with a comment of his own.

The football world has been rocked recently by Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with English journalist Piers Morgan, in which he slammed Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. Some have even claimed that his career at Manchester United is over after this interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney for criticizing him for his poor performance this season. Ronaldo said that Rooney was most likely envious of the fact that, despite being the same age as him, the Englishman has retired while he is still playing among the finest.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true," Ronalo said.

Wayne Rooney has responded to the Portuguese star with his own cheeky dig. Ronaldo's age, according to the England legend, has caught up with him.

"He’s a fantastic player. Him and Messi are probably the two best players to play the game. It’s not criticism, what I’ve said is age comes to all of us, Cristiano is finding it hard to deal with that," Rooney said.

"He’s done a interview and it’s gone global. It's strange some of the comments but I’m sure #mufc will deal with it once they see the full interview and take whatever action they need to take," the former Manchester United player concluded.

According to sources, Cristiano Ronaldo's interview could lead to his dismissal from Manchester United for violation of contract.

