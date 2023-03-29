‘He used to deliver milk packets’, Praghan Ojha reveals surprising thing about Mumbai Indians superstar

Source: Instagram/ Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians, with 5 IPL titles, is one of the most successful teams in the cash-rich league. The Mumbai batter joined the team in 2011 and started leading the pack after 2 years. During his 10 years tenure, he has led the team to 5 tournament wins and he is regarded as the most successful IPL captain. However, MI failed to leave their mark in the previous season as Rohit’s team ended the season with only 4 wins and at the bottom of the table.

It seems like MI will have to go ahead without their regular skipper for the first few matches in the 16th edition of the IPL as the 35-year-old is planning to keep a check on his workload in order to be a part of the most anticipated World Test Championship in June and ODI World Cup in October later this year. Number one T20 batter Surya Kumar Yadav will be leading the team until Sharma returns.

With IPL 2023 just a few days away, former Indian spinner and ex-Mumbai Indian Pragyan Ojha recalls his conversation with his skipper. Ojha who was with Rohit in the Deccan Chargers in the inaugural season of IPL and later in Mumbai Indians said, “He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course, that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached,”.

While talking to Jio Cinema he also mentioned his first interaction with the Indian Captain. "When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow,” said Ojha.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 in the 16th edition of the IPL.