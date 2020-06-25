'He belongs here and should retire here': Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Sergio Ramos' future at club

Real Madrid, in their latest outing against Real Mallorca, saw them going ahead rival Barcelona to claim the top spot. Real skipper Sergio Ramos was among the goalscorers that night.

Talking about the captain, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that Ramos should look to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There has been severe speculation over Ramos' future at the club as his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"Sergio belongs here as a player. He's been here for years and he should retire here. It's what I think and I'll stand by it," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Zidane's remarks came as Real Madrid defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 to move to the top of the La Liga standings. Ramos was able to get his name on the goal-scoring charts and as a result, he has now taken his season goal tally to nine.

He has become the first defender to score eight or more goals in a single LaLiga campaign since Ezequiel Garay in 2006-07.

"That's four wins in a row, but the standout feature for us today was our defensive solidity all round. We can get better going forward and that`s what we`ll try to do," Zidane said.

"It`s a strange situation, we`re back training after 60 days and with the heat and everything. But we have to keep going and all we can do is be more alert with the players, we want to keep moving forward strong," he added.

Real Madrid has once again moved to the top of the La Liga standings with seven matches still left to play.

They are level on points with Barcelona but have a better head-to-head record over their arch-rivals. Real Madrid will next face Espanyol on June 28.