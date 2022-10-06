'He ate two bites of rice and then ice cream': Virat Kohli shares THIS Team India player's weird food habits

File Photo

Before the Indian team left for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, former India captain Virat Kohli highlighted some strange, yet entertaining, habits of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. Cricket fans in India are always interested in learning about amusing dressing room secrets, and Kohli divulged some.

Saha and Kohli have spent time together during India's Test matches, when the former generally makes the team. Though he does not appear in ODIs or T20Is, Saha is a regular in the Test squad. Kohli claimed that Saha enjoys eating unusual meal combinations that no one would ever conceive of, claiming that he has the oddest eating habits.

While speaking on ‘One 8 Commune’ YouTube channel, Kohli revealed the weird food combinations that he has seen Saha having as he said:

“If I’ve seen anyone try a unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, and salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well. I saw he took two-three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla.”

“So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?’ He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice cream. I feel creativity can be used some other place,” Kohli added while having a laugh.

Kohli is with the Indian T20I World Cup squad currently. The team will face Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up matches before opening their campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

