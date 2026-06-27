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'He asks questions': Abhishek Sharma lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's curiosity, reveals Team India's mentoring approach

Abhishek Sharma praised teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his curiosity and eagerness to learn, saying Team India is helping the 15-year-old settle into the senior squad during the Ireland tour.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

'He asks questions': Abhishek Sharma lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's curiosity, reveals Team India's mentoring approach
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Even though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hasn't yet made his senior international debut, the adolescent batter's attitude and desire to learn have already won over the Indian dressing room. The young player has received appreciation from opener Abhishek Sharma, who stated that the team is assisting him in assimilating into the squad.

Abhishek Sharma praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's willingness to learn

After remarkable progress, a 15-year-old cricketer from India has emerged as a top young talent, notably with his striking performance in the IPL and a standout score of 94 off 29 balls in the India A tri-series final against Sri Lanka, including the record fastest half-century in List A cricket (11 balls). Currently on his first tour with the senior team in Ireland, despite not making the starting T20I XI, his inclusion has sparked considerable interest due to his impressive domestic and India A displays, as highlighted by teammate Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek said, 'I believe it is our collective duty to ensure his comfort. He is undoubtedly a young man, and from what I could see, he is constantly eager to play. He is only now beginning to learn. He seems to have a desire to learn a lot because he asks questions. Of course, it's also a fantasy for him. Therefore, we are making every effort to give him a sense of inclusion in the group.'

India falls short against Ireland

Sooryavanshi was left out of India's opening duo from their T20 World Cup-winning squad for the first Twenty20 International against Ireland at Stormont. India chased 183 but were knocked out for 148, with Shivam Dube scoring 25 and Abhishek Sharma scoring 49.

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This move proved unsuccessful. Ireland's disciplined bowling caused the remaining hitters to struggle. Despite not making his debut, Sooryavanshi is still regarded by teammates and supporters as a bright young star because of his skills and attitude.

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