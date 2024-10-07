‘He asked me not to…’: Star debutant reveals coach Gautam Gambhir’s BIG message

Mayank Yadav made a breathtaking debut in international cricket in the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh on October 6 in Gwalior. The 22-year-old pacer not only bowled fast and furious but also bowled a good line and length, taking one wicket for 21 runs off his four overs.

There are a few hurdles that Yadav had to face in his journey to reach this position. He had missed the entire IPL 2024 season due to an injury in the initial phase, and his debut was even more special. “I was very happy but had a lot of pressure because I had not played competitive cricket for some time,” he said during a post-match interview. Thus, it is clear that his recovery was a long process in which much effort was made by him and his support team, which shows that he had to overcome a great many mental and physical challenges.

In his first match, Mayank paid more attention to the lengths than the pace of the ball. His best delivery was recorded at 147 km/h, and he ensured that he changed his speed depending on the pitch of the Gwalior ground. His first wicket came only in his eighth delivery when he got rid of the former Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, which only established him as a future prospect for Indian cricket.

Yadav was preparing for this moment, and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s words echoed in his ears. Gambhir also pointed out that the team should not overcomplicate the importance of the match. “Sticking to the process was important,” Yadav said, adding that it was easy to get carried away when making a debut on the international stage.

He said, “Nothing extra; he asked me to stick to the basics and do the things that have yielded positive results for me in the past. He asked me not to think much about trying different things or even think that it was an international game. Following the process was the key.”

India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in this match, and Mayank Yadav’s performance has raised the bar for his future for the Indian team. He is now a useful cricketer in India’s bowling arsenal as they proceed with the T20 series against Bangladesh.