Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun in 'great spirits' after he suffers scary medical emergency live on air

Rathbun was participating in the pre-game show alongside commentator Dominique Wilkins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun in 'great spirits' after he suffers scary medical emergency live on air
Image Source: Twitter

NBA fans were stunned on Monday night when commentator Bob Rathbun experienced a medical issue live on air before the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rathbun began convulsing and lost consciousness as colour commentator Dominique Wilkins was speaking. The Hawks subsequently reported that he had dehydration and was sent to the hospital for further treatment.

The Hawks and Bally Sports Southeast issued a statement saying, Rathbun is "in good spirits" and is set to leave the hospital soon.

Kelly Crull, Rathbun's broadcast colleague said she spoke with him on Tuesday and provided a positive report on his condition.

"Great news everyone," she tweeted. "Just heard from our friend Bob Rathbun who assured me he is feeling much better, just physically exhausted.

Fans flooded social media with well wishes for Rathbun. "I was at the game. I didn't know or see what happened. Prayers for Bob Rathbun," a fan wrote.

"Prayer for Bob after this. Awful." another added.

Rathbun's name is synonymous with the Atlanta sports scene, having covered the Hawks for more than a quarter-century. He now covers the city's WNBA team, the Atlanta Dream. He also called games for the Atlanta Braves of the Major League Baseball.

The Hawks (13-11) were defeated 121-114, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 35 points for OKC (11-13).

Concerns over Rathbun's health extended to the Hawks' rocky season, which saw emerging star Trae Young sit out Friday's win against the Denver Nuggets due to escalating tensions with head coach Nate McMillan.

