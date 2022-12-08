Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun in 'great spirits' after he suffers scary medical emergency live on air

Image Source: Twitter

NBA fans were stunned on Monday night when commentator Bob Rathbun experienced a medical issue live on air before the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rathbun began convulsing and lost consciousness as colour commentator Dominique Wilkins was speaking. The Hawks subsequently reported that he had dehydration and was sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun suffering medical emergency. Pray for him. pic.twitter.com/PXO0ePR9Ny — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) December 6, 2022

The Hawks and Bally Sports Southeast issued a statement saying, Rathbun is "in good spirits" and is set to leave the hospital soon.

Bally Sports Southeast's latest update on Hawks Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Rathbun. pic.twitter.com/4IAaR7VICt — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 6, 2022

Kelly Crull, Rathbun's broadcast colleague said she spoke with him on Tuesday and provided a positive report on his condition.

"Great news everyone," she tweeted. "Just heard from our friend Bob Rathbun who assured me he is feeling much better, just physically exhausted.

GREAT news everyone…just heard from our friend Bob Rathbun who assured me he is feeling much better, just physically exhausted. He’s hoping to be released from the hospital shortly & then he’ll be home resting

Keep those prayers coming & let’s get Bob back on his feet asap December 6, 2022

Fans flooded social media with well wishes for Rathbun. "I was at the game. I didn't know or see what happened. Prayers for Bob Rathbun," a fan wrote.

"Prayer for Bob after this. Awful." another added.

Rathbun's name is synonymous with the Atlanta sports scene, having covered the Hawks for more than a quarter-century. He now covers the city's WNBA team, the Atlanta Dream. He also called games for the Atlanta Braves of the Major League Baseball.

The Hawks (13-11) were defeated 121-114, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 35 points for OKC (11-13).

Concerns over Rathbun's health extended to the Hawks' rocky season, which saw emerging star Trae Young sit out Friday's win against the Denver Nuggets due to escalating tensions with head coach Nate McMillan.

READ| Watch: Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne loses four teeth in bizarre injury during LPL match