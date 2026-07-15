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'Have to take the blame': Mbappe's first reaction after France's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final exit

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'Have to take the blame': Mbappe's first reaction after France's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final exit

France captain Kylian Mbappe has come forward and given his first reaction after his side got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after losing to Spain 2-0 in the semi-finals.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 10:07 AM IST

'Have to take the blame': Mbappe's first reaction after France's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final exit
Spain beat France in the semi-final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. (Pic Credits: Instagram/k.mbappe)
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France skipper Kylian Mbappe has taken the 'blame' for his side's 2-0 loss to Spain in the crucial semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. As per a report by The Athletic, France's approach in the game was to press Spain aggressively and deny them control in midfield, but according to Mbappe, his side failed to achieve the objective.

Mbappe explains where France's game plan failed

''It was difficult for us. Tactically, we had a plan to go for them with pressure, to go one for one, to not let them lead the tempo and play the way they want to play. They want to have control of the game and the ball,'' Mbappe told Fox, as quoted by The Athletic.

He also admitted that Spain's midfield was given much freedom, due to which they held more possession and took control of the contest. ''That's what we let them do. We let the midfield too much time to play, and they have the quality to play. It's difficult when you don't change the plan of Spain. The penalty helped them also to come in the game, and then they scored the second goal, and we didn't have the quality to get to the final,'' he added.

Whats App Image 2026 07 15 at 7 41 09 AM

France captain takes responsibility for World Cup semi-final defeat

Taking the blame for the semi-final loss, he further said, ''You take all the glory when you win, when you don't win, but you have to take the blame. It's part of my game, my life, and as captain I have to take all the responsibility. We wanted to go to the final, we didn't, and we have to take what people say to us.''

Meanwhile, Spain secured a berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a win over France in the semi-final. La Roja will face the winner of the second semi-final match between England and Argentina on July 20.

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