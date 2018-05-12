'Have lots of sex and score goals': This is what Brazil legend Romario wants Gabriel Jesus to do in World Cup 2018

Brazil are set to open their 2018 World Cup adventure against Switzerland on June 17.

It's not unusual for young players to get advice to former players, specially before a big tournament like World Cup. However, Brazil's Gabriel Jesus got some really unusual tips for his preparation for the football world cup next month.

World cup winner Romario has told Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus that he needs to “have enough sex” before leading Brazil’s quest in Russia.

Romario was part of the World Cup winning team in 1994 and knows all about the preparation and pressures of the big tournament.

21-year-old Jesus is often compared to Romario for his style of play.

When asked about his advice for the young footballer, Romario told Lance! Magazine: “Have enough sex is one piece of advice - as is making the most you can of your days off."

“And, of course, you must concentrate on match days and during the games."

“I believe Jesus is quite aware of his football and what it represents for the Brazilian nation.

“He has to arrive at the World Cup and score a goal. That’s the most important thing.”

Jesus, part of the Man City team that won the Premier League, has scored 9 times in his 15 senior international outings for Brazil. 7 of his goals came during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Romario, who scored five times and won the Golden Ball in World Cup 1994 in USA, added: “Jesus must understand that, at the World Cup, the first opportunity you get to score a goal maybe your last."

“The World Cup is a totally different competition from the others. You have to be 100 per cent focused, otherwise you won't give your best for your country."

“There is one thing Jesus must do: go to the World Cup and score goals."

Brazil are set to open their 2018 World Cup adventure against Switzerland on June 17.

They will also face Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.