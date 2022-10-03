Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden helps Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United 6-3

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Twin hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden helped Manchester City thrash rivals Manchester United 6-3 at Etihad Stadium in their Premier League tie on Sunday. The City was dominant in the match from the get-go. Scott McTominay and David de Gea were able to keep Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne away in early few occasions.

READ: Who is Mukesh Kumar? All you need to know about Team India’s new pace bowler for South Africa ODI series

But minutes later, Foden capitalized on some loose marking from Christian Eriksen and gave the hosts an early advantage. Foden`s English colleague Jack Grealish kept terrifying United`s defence. Haaland tripled City's lead with two quick goals in 34th and 37th minute, sending United fans into shock.

Both of these two goals came after some brilliant play between the striker and Kevin De Bruyne. Foden's second strike came just a minute before half-time and Manchester United left the stadium with an awful first half, with very little hope for a comeback.

Antony opened United's goal tally with a brilliant goal in the 56th minute, scoring one from 25 yards. It seemed that there was still some hope for his team. But Foden and Haaland soon crashed the party, with Haaland scoring in the 64th minute and Foden scoring in the 72nd minute to complete their respective hat-tricks.

READ: 'Maanla re bhauu': Virat Kohli goes all praise on Suryakumar Yadav after terrific knock in 2nd T20I against South Africa

Down by 5-1 in the 72nd minute, United was completely down and out. Anthony Martial provided two late consolation goals in the 84th minute and one minute past the full time. It included a goal from a penalty after being tripped by Joao Cancelo, but they did nothing other than cutting the distance between two-arch rivals.

After this loss, United is in the sixth position in the table with four wins in seven matches and 12 points. They will take on Everton on October 9. City is in the second position with 20 points and six wins in eight games. They will take on Southhampton on October 8.