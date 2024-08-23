Twitter
Has Neeraj Chopra ever thrown over 90 meters? Here's a look at personal best of India's javelin star

Chopra finished second in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League 2024 on Friday.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

Has Neeraj Chopra ever thrown over 90 meters? Here's a look at personal best of India's javelin star
In August, the shining star of Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics, adding to his impressive collection of medals from consecutive Summer Games.

Neeraj had previously claimed the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 games and is renowned for his unwavering performance, currently holding the title of the world's second-best in Men's javelin throw.

At the Olympic games, he secured second place with an outstanding throw of 89.45m, falling just short of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set an Olympic-record with a remarkable 92.97m throw.

In the recent Lausanne Diamond League 2024 in Switzerland, Neeraj once again showcased his talent by finishing second with a season-best throw of 89.45m on his fifth attempt.

What is Neeraj Chopra's personal best throw in his javelin career?

Throughout his javelin throw career, India's Neeraj Chopra has yet to surpass the 90m mark. Despite securing a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games with a throw of 87.58m, the competition has only grown more fierce since then.

In his most recent competitions at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Lausanne Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed out on the gold medal as his competitors exceeded the 90m mark.

Chopra's personal best throw occurred at the Olympiastadion in Stockholm, Sweden in June 2022, where he achieved a remarkable distance of 89.94m. As he continues to strive for excellence in his sport, Chopra remains determined to break through the 90m barrier and solidify his place among the javelin throw elite.

Neeraj's top 5 best throws 

1. 89.94m - Stockholm Diamond League 2022 (Sweden)

2. 89.49m - Lausanne Diamond League 2024 (Switzerland)

3. 89.45m - Paris Olympics 2024 finals (France)

4. 89.34m - Paris Olympics 2024 qualifiers (France)

5. 89.30 - Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Turku (Finland)

Also read| Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
