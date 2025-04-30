Mary Kom has denied any extramarital affair and clarified that her separation from Onkholer was mutual.

Mary Kom, Indian Olympic medallist boxer, has finally broken her silence on her current relationship with husband Karung Onkholer (Onler). Her clarification comes after her divorce rumours went viral on social media earlier this month. The 42-year-old confirmed that she and her husband had legally divorced on December 20, 2023. The six-time world champion in boxing also addressed the rumours about dating her business associate Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer's husband.

Mary Kom categorically denied any extramarital affair and clarified that her separation from Onkholer was mutual. An official statement issued by her advocate reads, "In the light of these speculative and incorrect media reports, I wish to issue the following clarifications: Ms. M.C. Mary Kom and Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom are no longer married and they have finalized their divorce by mutual consent under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW on December 20 2023, in the presence of both family members and leaders of the clan as the adjudicating authorities."

“The rumours regarding my client’s relationship involvement with Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband, are categorically denied and should not be propagated by any media platform," the statement added. She went on to ask media outlets to refrain from interfering in her personal life, and also any further speculative publications about her relationships.

"Over the past two years, my client has been going through a deeply challenging time in her personal life, especially with her ex-husband. During this difficult hour, my client requests her friends, fans, and well-wishers to kindly give her the space and privacy she needs to navigate this difficult time. This notice serves as a formal request for all media entities, in all forms, to refrain from making baseless speculations about my client," it added. Check out here post here: