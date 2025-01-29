The Portuguese footballer shared a heartfelt birthday message for Rodriguez on her 31st birthday, which led many to believe that the couple may have secretly tied the knot

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked rumours about his marital status after a social media post that referred to his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, as his "wife." The Portuguese footballer shared a heartfelt birthday message for Rodriguez on her 31st birthday, which led many to believe that the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, “For the mother, partner, friend, my wife… happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us, and your love infects us," along with a heart emoji. The use of the word 'wife' caught the attention of fans and followers, even though the couple has not officially confirmed their marriage.

Rodriguez had previously spoken about her desire to marry Ronaldo. In an interview with The Telegraph, she shared, “I have always had this idea of being a happy woman with my husband and my children, and this is what I have.” She added, “Wonderful children, a man who loves me, who cares for me. I love him, I care for him, I adore him, I admire him, he is a very good person, and I am happy to share my life with him."

While the couple has not yet walked down the aisle, Rodriguez mentioned that marriage is something they plan for the future, adding that their main focus right now is raising their children.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have two children together, and she is also a stepmother to his three other children. Despite their public statements, fans are still left wondering whether the couple has indeed tied the knot in private.