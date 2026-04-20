Has Brock Lesnar called it quits? Emotional WrestleMania 42 exit leaves fans stunned | WATCH video

Brock Lesnar, popularly known as The Beast Incarnate, shocked everyone after he left his boots and gloves in the ring after his WrestleMania 42 match with Oba Femi, fueling speculation about his possible retirement from the WWE.

Brock Lesnar might have finally called it quits with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after making his debut in 2002. Yes, the news could be shocking for all professional wrestling fans. Also known as The Beast Incarnate, Brock was scheduled to face Oba Femi on Night 2 of WrestleMania 42. After losing the match, the 10-time world champion in WWE took off his boots and gloves and got emotional, thanking fans at the Allegiant Stadium and millions watching at home. His manager, Paul Heyman, who was present at the ringside, also came inside the squared circle and hugged him after his emotional gesture.

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After hugging, Heyman held Lesnar's arm in the air as the crowd gave him a standing ovation with 'Thank You Lesnar' chants. Traditionally, such a gesture by any WWE Superstar is considered a retirement announcement and fans on social media termed it an 'end of an era'.

However, neither Lesnar nor WWE has made an official announcement.

Brock Lesnar's career in WWE

After his debut on Monday Night Raw in 2002, Brock Lesnar quickly rose to prominence in the company. He even went on to become the youngest WWE champion at the time, beating The Rock at SummerSlam in 2002, also breaking his record.

Lesnar, a 10-time world champion in WWE, also ended The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak. He won the WWE Championship 7 times and became Universal Champion three times. He is the winner of the 2003 and 2022 Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank 2019, and King of the Ring 2002.