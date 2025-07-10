Tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father, latter detained by police

State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father on Thursday at their Sushant Lok home in Gurugram, Haryana, police said. The police said that they had detained the father and a case has been registered.

State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father on Thursday at their Sushant Lok home in Gurugram, Haryana, police said. The police said that they had detained the father and a case has been registered. The reason behind the shooting is being investigated. The father allegedly fired over five bullets at his daughter, out of which three hit her, and she died on the spot, police sources said. The father has been accused of murder, and the bullets were fired from his licensed revolver, said Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police.

A police team reached the house and took the body into custody. “We are questioning the family members. A probe is underway and the picture will be clear soon,” said Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 56 police station. The police have seized the gun used by her father. The family lives in Sushant Lok-Phase 2, Sector 57.

According to reports, Radhika Yadav's father did not take the addiction of his daughter with making reels on Instagram very well and this annoyed him. 25-year-old Radhika had won many competitions. The victim was shot dead around noon inside her.